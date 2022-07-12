Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 608.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,064,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 146,599 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

