Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Tobam purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

