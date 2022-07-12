Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,665,000 after buying an additional 1,377,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after buying an additional 1,741,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $269,158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,886,000 after buying an additional 1,696,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.