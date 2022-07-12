Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives 9.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 8.63.

OPAD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 3,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at 2.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.50. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of 2.11 and a 12-month high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The company had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

