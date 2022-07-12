Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,013,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,070,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $1,792,302.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,796,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,346,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,702 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

