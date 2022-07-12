O3Swap (O3) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00121576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

