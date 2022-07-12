Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NAD stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 174,334 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.