Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPC opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.