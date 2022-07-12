Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 1st

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUV. Mariner LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

