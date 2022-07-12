Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NMCO stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 575.8% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 37,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,849,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

