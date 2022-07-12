Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
