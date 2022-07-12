Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NMS opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

