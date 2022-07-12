Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.65.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
