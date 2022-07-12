Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

