Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NAC stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $139,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

