Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Boosted by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

