Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Increased to $530.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $521.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.70.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $475.51 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $463.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.7% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.7% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 86.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.