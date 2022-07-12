NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,087,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 71,293 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NIKE were worth $150,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $104.52. 99,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.53. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

