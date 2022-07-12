NFTX (NFTX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $115,297.00

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and $115,297.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.32 or 0.00150820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 412,571 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

