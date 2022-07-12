NextDAO (NAX) Price Reaches $0.0003

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $613,207.01 and approximately $318,387.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00105979 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,905.21 or 1.00046294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,385,734,607 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,502,498 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.