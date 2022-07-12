Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 2,019 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $79,770.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,410.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $54,237.80.

On Friday, April 22nd, Robert Alan Schueren sold 577 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $20,852.78.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 887,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,843. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

