Morgan Stanley Raises Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €56.03 ($56.03) to €40.80 ($40.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,498.60.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

