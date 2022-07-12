More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Cap of $31,865.44

More Coin (MORE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $31,865.44 and approximately $15.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

More Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

