Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.37

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 33669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The stock has a market cap of C$40.76 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Monarch Mining Company Profile (TSE:GBAR)
