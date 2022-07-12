Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.44

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 282706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$197.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
About Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI)
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
