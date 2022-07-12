Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $2,389,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 285.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $236.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

