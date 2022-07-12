Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 296,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,735,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,074,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,248,000 after buying an additional 333,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.54. The company had a trading volume of 170,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $236.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

