MCDEX (MCB) Market Capitalization Achieves $59.50 Million

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.91 or 0.99970121 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002822 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

