Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.16

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 35496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.20) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($1.84) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.14) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

