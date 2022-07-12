Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CEO Jeffrey Gennette Sells 78,021 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

