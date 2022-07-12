Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.
Shares of LXFR stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $433.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 87.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Luxfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Luxfer (Get Rating)
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
