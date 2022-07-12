Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 274 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.