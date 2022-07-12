Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $989,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investure LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Investure LLC now owns 362,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,093,000.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $132.61 and a 12 month high of $176.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.73.

