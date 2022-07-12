Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 606 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.64. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

