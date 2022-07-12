LHT Market Cap Reaches $55,924.85 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 2% against the US dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $55,924.85 and $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007435 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 64.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000207 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

