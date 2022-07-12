Lennox International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Lennox International has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $15.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
Lennox International stock opened at $215.98 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $345.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average is $247.71. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.
LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.
In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennox International (LII)
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.