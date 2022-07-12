Lennox International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $15.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International stock opened at $215.98 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $345.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average is $247.71. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.