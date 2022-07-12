Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,795,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded down $27.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $530.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,494. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.35 and its 200-day moving average is $565.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

