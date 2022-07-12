KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 138,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $921.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.98. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,419,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $418,695. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Redfin by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 57,821 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 93.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 293.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 313.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 450.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 68,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

