Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.21 on Tuesday, reaching $205.66. 21,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,773. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.93.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

