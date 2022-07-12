Kalmar Price Reaches $0.57 on Top Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Kalmar has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $79,402.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002925 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00112294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,248,838 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

