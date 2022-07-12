Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given New CHF 61 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 65 to CHF 61 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

JBAXY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. 260,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,878. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

