JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $43.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $48.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.