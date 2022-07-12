Joaquin Merino Marquez Sells 150,000 Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO) Stock

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,200 shares in the company, valued at C$2,023,080.

CVE EMO traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 37.97 and a quick ratio of 37.37. Emerita Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$4.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$207.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

