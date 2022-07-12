JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.53. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

