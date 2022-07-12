Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $244.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $247.00 to $244.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.79.

NYSE:CB opened at $193.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $159.47 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.06 and its 200 day moving average is $203.70.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

