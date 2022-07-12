iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

IJR stock opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

