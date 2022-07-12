iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $386.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

