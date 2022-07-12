iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lifted by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000.

IWM opened at $172.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.20 and its 200-day moving average is $194.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

