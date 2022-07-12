iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $36,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.41. 874,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,938,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

