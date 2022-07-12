iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

