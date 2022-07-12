iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Bought by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,121,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,031,000 after purchasing an additional 192,231 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,332,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41.

